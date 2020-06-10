Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

MDHHS EMERGENCY ORDER | The state health department issued an emergency order Monday afternoon, which implements many of the same restrictions mandated by the governor and invalidated by a recent high court ruling. The order requires marks or face coverings in public, restricts the sizes of gatherings, and puts limitations on areas of congregation.

TRUMP LATEST | President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House Monday night after leaving the hospital. The president, who doctors say is still contagious, recorded a video message telling Americans to not be afraid of the new coronavirus, despite the virus killing more than 210,000 in the U.S. Trump is not fully out of the woods yet, doctors say that won't come for another week. The White House says Trump is planning to participate in next Thursday's debate.

ROCKFORD FOOTBALL CANCELED | The Rockford Public Schools athletic department has canceled its varsity football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9. A player on the team started to feel symptoms of the virus last week -- he tested positive for the virus on Monday. Friday night's game was supposed to be Rockford's homecoming game against Grand Haven.

GR MARIJUANA ORDINANCE | Marijuana industry leaders are criticizing new restrictions in Grand Rapids. The city commission voted that marijuana businesses can't be within 1,000 feet of youth centers. The city says it will help prevent teens from smoking, but industry advocates say its becoming increasingly difficult to find qualified real estate in Grand Rapids.

FORECAST | Quiet weather continues through the week. By Friday, highs will be in the 70s. Get the full forecast here.

