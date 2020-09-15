Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

KENT CO. POLICE CHASE | A Muskegon Heights homicide suspect is behind bars Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a high-speed chase into Kent County and shooting at officers. A female victim died and a man is in the ICU. None of the officers shot at were injured in the incident.

JILL BIDEN IN GR | Former Second Lady Jill Biden, wife to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, will be in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning. She will tour Kids' Food Basket with Hillary Scholten, a Democrat running in the 3rd Congressional District race. Biden will end the day in Battle Creek at a listening session with military families.

MUSK. HGTS. WON'T PLAY | Many schools are getting their high school sports season back on track, however the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System announced Monday that they are postponing all fall sports in their district until the spring to protect student athletes from COVID-19.

FORECAST | Tuesday will be partly sunny due to smoky haze and milder. The haze, which is due to smoke from Western wildfires, will eventually clear out late Wednesday. Get the full forecast here.

