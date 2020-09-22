Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

BREONNA TAYLOR INVESTIGATION | The City of Louisville braces itself ahead of a possible announcement in the Breonna Taylor investigation. The city will be operating under a state of emergency as it awaits an announcement from the Attorney General's Office. It was also announced Monday that six officers are now under internal investigation in connection to Taylor's death.

KENT COUNTY TESTING DECLINE | The Kent County Health Department reported that its seen a sharp decline in the number of people seeking appointments and getting tested for the coronavirus at its three testing sites, as well as partner sites. The health department said several sites are operating well under capacity with low or no wait times for appointment. Turnaround time for test results has dropped too.

OTTAWA COUNTY POT SHOP | On Monday, Exit 9 Provisionary became the first retailer to offer recreational cannabis in Ottawa County. The store is located in Crockery Township in Nunica and a grand opening is slated for later in the week. You must be 21 years old or older to buy any cannabis products.

FORECAST | Warm, hazy weather this week. Next chance for rain this weekend.

