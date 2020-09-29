Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE | Election Day is less than two months away and all eyes are now shifting to Cleveland as tonight is the first presidential debate. There will be no crowd, no handshake, and no opening statements. Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's debate.

1M COVID-19 DEATHS | The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1 million on Monday night, nine months into the crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders' resolve, pitted science against politics, and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn, and work.

GR POLICE PLAN | Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne is set to present his department's three-year strategic plan to the city commission Tuesday. It was introduced back in August and developed to "transform" policing in the city. It includes three priorities, broadly defined as safety, innovation, and engagement.

FORECAST | Tuesday will be one of the drier days this week, but a shower can't be ruled out. Get the full forecast here.

