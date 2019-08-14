CHICAGO DRIVE COMMUTER | City leaders from multiple municipalities are beginning to work on a pilot transit project to service communities between Grand Rapids and Holland. It would be a daily commuter route with multiple stops along the way. It could be a bus or maybe even a train -- the viability of the project is still in the works.

RUNAWAY TEEN | Michigan State Police are asking the public's help in finding Ethan Valdez, a 15-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon. Authorities say Ethan ran away from his Allegan County home.

CEDAR SPRINGS FIRE | Crews from several area fire department took more than an hour to knock down a fire at Red Flannel Acres in Cedar Springs Tuesday afternoon. Eight unites were damaged, four of them are a total loss. Everyone was able to get out safely, however one of two cats is still missing.

KKK CONTROVERSY LATEST | Citizens tell Muskegon City Commission discovery of KKK document and Confederate flags at police officer's home confirm what they already believe about him. Since reporting the discover, the family who toured the home say they have received multiple death threats.

DRIVE TRYOUTS | The Grand Rapids Drive announced open tryout dates in Grand Rapids and Detroit. The Grand Rapids tryout will take place Saturday, Sept. 28 at MSA Woodland. Each tryout is limited to 100 participants who must meet all NBA G League eligibility requirements.

THE FORECAST | Temperatures and humidity levels will remain pleasant but a few isolated showers are possible through Thursday. Today will be partly cloudy with an isolated light shower possible.

For these stories and more, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

