Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

PFIZER VACCINE | Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday they've won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 in Britain, making the country one of the first the begin vaccinating with the world's first shot.

MI COVID RESTRICTIONS | Michigan's top health official said it's too early to tell what, if any, health department restrictions will be extended. Several orders, including the ban on indoor dining and high school athletics, are set to expire next Wednesday. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said no decision has been made on whether those three-week orders will be extended.

DEADLY HOUSE FIRE | A man is dead after a house fire in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Bystanders were able to pull the man from the home and start CPR, but he eventually died. The fire department said he lived alone, but did not provide any other details. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.

BARR ON ELECTION FRAUD | Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Barr has been one of the president's most steadfast defenders, but his statement to the Associated Press directly contradict the president's claims of voter fraud in the election.

FORECAST | December begins with sunshine and highs in the low 40s for several days. Get the full forecast here.

