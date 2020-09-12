Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

STATE HOUSE INVESTIGATION | The Michigan House is being investigated for violating COVID-19 workplace regulations. An employee filed the compliant with MIOSHA. The specifics of the allegation have not been released, but the House did cancel voting sessions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday after a staffer tested positive for the virus.

STATE RELIEF | Due to the cancelation of voting sessions, aid for Michigan small businesses is in even further jeopardy. The House only has three days left next week in the current session before going on recess and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked lawmakers pass a $100 million relief bill this session, focused largely on businesses impacted by the shutdown.

FEDERAL RELIEF | On the federal level, Congress is also running out of time to pass a stimulus bill during this lame-duck session. Democrats and Republicans have been negotiating a bipartisan bill, but Tuesday, the White House proposed a new bill which would send $600 in direct payments to most Americans. The session ends on Jan. 3.

VACCINE TOWN HALL | Kent County said in a town hall it expects to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine by next week. The state is expecting between 84,000 and 100,000 doses, but it's not clear how many of those will end up in West Michigan. The first vaccines will go to healthcare workers, those administering the vaccine, first responders, and EMS.

FORECAST | Sunshine and milder temperatures before accumulating snow this weekend. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.