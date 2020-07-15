Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

I-96 SEMI CRASH | Traffic on westbound I-96 near Ada is being diverted after a semi-truck rolled over early Wednesday morning. Authorities have not determined what exactly caused the crash yet or released any information on whether anyone involved was injured.

WHITMER EXTENDS SOE | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks and because of this she has extended an emergency and disaster declaration until Aug. 11. Whitmer will be holding a press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m.

MISSING ROCKFORD TEEN | Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old girl from Rockford. They said she could be heading to Georgia.

OTTAWA CO. SHOOTING SUSPECT | Authorities in Ottawa County are looking for the person who shot at a homeowner after being confronted for breaking into vehicles. The suspect fled the area after the shooting, but was not located. No one was injured in the incident.

FORECAST | Temperatures climb along with humidity today. Rain and thunderstorms arrive in the evening. Get the full forecast here.

