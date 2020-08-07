Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GAS STATION SHOOTING | Police say an argument outside a Wyoming gas station led to gunfire and sent one man to the hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made yet.

GRPD REFORM | The Grand Rapids City Commission approved a proposal to create three civilian positions within the Grand Rapids Police Department, which would reallocated about $400,000 of the budget.

KZOO TEEN'S DEATH | Video of the fatal restraint of a 16-year-old at a Kalamazoo youth home was released Tuesday by attorney Geoffrey Fieger. Cornelius Fredericks died about 30 hours after he was restrained by seven staff members for 12 minutes at Lakeside Academy on April 29.

MICHIGAN SUES DEVOS | Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel has partnered with California's attorney general to lead a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education over coronavirus relief funding.

FORECAST | The heat wave continues with high heat and humidity, but some much-needed rain is headed our way. Get the full forecast here.

