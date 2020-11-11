Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

TRUMP'S MI LAWSUIT | President Donald Trump's campaign says it has filed a new lawsuit in Michigan. The lawsuit alleges election misconduct and asks the the state to temporarily delay the counting of votes.

COVID-19 LATEST | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked the Trump administration to extend the use of Michigan National Guard for the state's COVID-19 response until March 2021. The daily cases Tuesday topped 6,000 and the surge in cases is leading to a number of West Michigan schools moving to virtual learning.

MUSKEGON CASINO | A proposal to build a casino in Muskegon County is gaining momentum. It would be built at the site of the former Great Lakes Downs racetrack -- with proponents saying it would bring thousands of jobs to the area. The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians would own the casino. Public comment on the proposal is expected to be open through the end of the month.

FORECAST | More seasonable temperatures stay for the rest of the week. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 45°. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.