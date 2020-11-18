Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

NEW RESTRICTIONS IN EFFECT | The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' latest emergency order went into effect at 12 a.m. on Wednesday. The order enacts a three-week pause on indoor social gatherings and other group activities in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

MRLA LAWSUIT | Just hours before the order went into effect, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association sued Tuesday to try to stop a ban on indoor dining, attacking the latest restrictions from Whitmer’s administration. MRLA said it made "several good-faith efforts" to reach a compromise with MDHHS before the three-week pause was announced over the weekend.

WAYNE COUNTY VOTES | In an abrupt about-face, Michigan's largest county, Wayne County, on Tuesday night unanimously certified election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump, hours after Republicans first blocked formal approval of voters' intentions.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and not as cold with a high of 46°. Temperatures gradually warm to the 50s later in the week. Get the full forecast here.

