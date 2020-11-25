Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GR SHOOTING | Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday morning. It happened near the Fairfield Inn on Stahl Drive SE, not far from other businesses along 28th Street. It's not clear yet what led to the shooting and police do not have any suspects.

GR ROBBERIES | Police arrested four people suspected in a rash of cell phone robberies. Grand Rapids Police said they were investigating the suspect for days and were able to track them down Tuesday night. There was a short standoff before the suspects surrender peacefully.

JOHN JAMES CONCEDES | Republican challenger John James conceded Tuesday night to U.S. Sen. Gary Peters. The announcement comes a day after the Board of State Canvassers certified Michigan's results and declared Joe Biden the winner of the Presidential election.

FORECAST | Showers exit Wednesday night, leaving dry and seasonable weather for the extended holiday weekend. Get the full forecast here.

