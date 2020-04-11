Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

PRESIDENTIAL RACE | Both presidential candidates said they are confident they have a path to victory. Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of supporters in Delaware. President Donald Trump spoke to supporters inside the White House. Biden called for patience, as votes are still being counted in multiple states, and Trump said he believes he will win -- but called into question the integrity of the election.

JAMES VS. PETERS | The Senate race between incumbent Democrat Gary Peters and Republican John James was too early to call, even Wednesday morning. Democrats came into election night hopeful to turn enough Senate seats blue to take control, but as of right now, Republicans are maintaining their advantage in the Senate.

MEIJER VS. SCHOLTEN | The race for the 3rd Congressional District seat between Republican Peter Meijer and Democrat Hillary Scholten is under watch as well. The seat was vacated by Rep. Justin Amash, who was elected as a Republican but switched to a Libertarian. Meijer currently holds the lead over Scholten -- with more than 60$ of precincts reporting.

LONG LINES | Many voters experienced loner lines that usual, due to both high turnout and pandemic precautions. Clerks across West Michigan have not reported any significant issues at polling locations, but Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said last night it could take until Wednesday evening all the results are reported.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be sunny and warmer, with a high of 66°. The warm, sunny days are expected to continue through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

