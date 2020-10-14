Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

PENCE IN GRAND RAPIDS | Vice President Mike Pence will be in Grand Rapids for a "Make America Great Again" event on Wednesday. It is scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. at Lacks Enterprises, Inc. and attendees will be given a temperature check and required to wear a mask and sanitize their hands.

TRUMP IN MUSKEGON | President Donald Trump will be in Muskegon on Saturday to "deliver remarks on support law enforcement" at FlyBy Air. As with the Pence campaign stop, attendees will undergo temperature checks and required to wear masks and sanitize their hands.

KIDNAPPING PLOT LATEST | Five suspects accused in the kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were in a Grand Rapids federal court on Tuesday. More details about the plot were revealed, including how the group discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northman. Three of the men were denied bond, a sixth suspect from Delaware was ordered to Michigan to face charges.

BREONNA TAYLOR WAY | A major street in downtown Grand Rapids will be officially designated after city native Breonna Taylor. It was approved through a sweeping consent agenda vote. It's not yet known when the sign will be put up.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be the last day in the 60s. Sharply colder air settles in Thursday. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.