Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

SCHOOLS MOVE ONLINE | Wyoming Junior High School and Forest Hills Northern Middle School will be learning from home starting today due to positive COVID-19 cases. It comes as schools across West Michigan see outbreaks of the virus and more than 40 superintendents in 3 counties warned that if safety protocols were not followed, more schools would be forced to close.

FOOTBALL GAMES CANCELED | Several high school football games have been canceled due to players testing positive for COVID-19 as well, including West Ottawa, Hudsonville, and Zeeland. This Friday is the last week of regular season, but this year, all teams automatically qualify for playoffs.

MI VACCINE PLAN | The state has released its plan on how it will distribute a vaccine for COVID-19 once its available. It will be rolled out in three phases, with the first priority going to health care workers. There are a dozens vaccines currently in clinical trials and some companies say they could know whether their vaccine is ready for mass distribution by as early as mid-November.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with showers tapering off in the morning and returning overnight. Much warmer air is expected Thursday. Get the full forecast here.

