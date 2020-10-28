Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GRPD CRITICAL INCIDENT | Authorities in Grand Rapids are asking that people avoid an area on the city's southeast side as police deal with a "critical incident." Police have not made it clear what is happening in the area or who it involves.

GR SMOKING BAN | The Grand Rapids City Commission voted to ban smoking and vaping at all public parks and playgrounds. That includes all types of marijuana and tobacco products. The city commission also banned disposing of tobacco products, such as cigarette butts, on sidewalks and in the grass.

HOLLAND HOSPITAL RESTRICTIONS | Holland Hospital is implementing restrictions on visitors after seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations of coronavirus rise around the state. The restrictions including limiting the number of visitors at the Boven Birth Center, in intensive care, and more. They start on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

FORECAST | Sunshine returns and sticks around through the end of the month. Get the full forecast here.

