Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

HASTINGS FIRE | A massive fire at the Royal Coach building in Hastings has left it a total loss. Crews are on fire working to put it out, but they will likely be there the rest of the morning and even into tomorrow. A major power line was also taken down, leaving much of the Hastings area without power. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.

GR DRAG RACING CRASH | Police in Grand Rapids say drag racing led to a crash that knocked down a telephone pole early Wednesday morning. It's not clear if the driver of the car involved was hurt at all, and police did not say if anyone was arrested.

COUNT DAY | Wednesday is School Count Day. It's an important day for state school funding, the fall count day attendance makes up 90% of a district's funding. Schools are urging parents to make sure their students are in attendance today, whether that is virtually or in-person.

WYOMING FOOTBALL | Wyoming High Schools football program will be suspended through Oct. 18 following positive COVID-19 tests. The JV and Varsity games scheduled for this week and next have been canceled. Practices were canceled as well. The district did not close how many positive cases there were.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Temperatures will warm to the 70s by Friday. Get the full forecast here.

