Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

MUSKEGON COVID-19 CASES | Muskegon Public Schools says two students have tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter to parents earlier this week, school officials said the students were exposed to the virus outside of school and were self-isolating.

HURRICANE SALLY | Hurricane Sally is slamming the Gulf Coast. The slow-moving storm is dumping several inches of rain -- which is expected to lead to damaging floods across parts of Mississippi and Alabama. Sally made landfall this morning as a Category 2 hurricane.

BIG TEN DECISION | The drama over restarting the Big Ten football season will continue Wednesday. There was speculation an announcement would come Tuesday night -- after a Nebraska official was caught earlier in the day on a hot mic saying there would be. If approved, the season would reportedly begin on Oct. 17.

FORECAST | Hazy skies and warm 70s on Wednesday before a cold front brings cooler, clearer weather the rest of the week. Get the full forecast here.

