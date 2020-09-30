Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

DEBATE RECAP | The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night. The two men frequently talked over each other with Trump interrupting so often that Biden eventually snapped at him, 'Will you shut up, man?'

BREONNA TAYLOR WAY | A public hearing was held Tuesday night to discuss commemoratively designating Monroe Center Street NW in Grand Rapids as 'Breonna Taylor Way.' This would not change the name officially, but if approved, the city would add signs to designative the commemorative street name.

GRPD'S STRATEGIC PLAN | Also on Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department presented its final plan to city leaders on how it plans to 'transform policing' in the next three years and address the role policing plays in systemic racism. City Manager Mark Washington said most of the plan can be carried out under the current budget.

FORECAST | Showers will be on and off before ending Thursday, then temperatures turn chilly for the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

