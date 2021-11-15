The Evening Rush

Top stories for Nov. 15, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BEAVER ISLAND CRASH: An 11-year-old girl hurt in a plane crash on Beaver Island is recovering at DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was the sole survivor.

CDC AT U OF M: A team from the Centers for Disease Control will be assisting local and state officials investigate a flu outbreak at the University of Michigan. There have been 528 positive cases since Oct. 6.

HOLLAND STABBING: A 36-year-old man was hospitalized after being beat and stabbed by three juveniles in Holland.

SCHOOL CLOSURE: Grand Rapids Public Schools will be closed for two days in December for COVID-19 Wellness Days.

HOLIDAY ASSISTANCE: Over 1.2 million Michiganders will receive additional food assistance funds this holiday season, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

ROCK LEGENDS COMING: The legendary rock band Journey is coming to Grand Rapids with a very special guest, Toto. Tickets go on sale for the May show on Friday.

FORECAST: The next 48-hours will be mainly dry. Rain and brief warm-up will return mid-week.

