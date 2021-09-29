The Original E-Block with Kirk Montgomery

ET Headlines for Wed. September 29th 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Britney Spears case is heading back to court today. A potentially pivotal hearing is scheduled to take place this afternoon at Los Angeles Superior Court. The Judge will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to end the conservatorship which has ruled over Spears’s life and finances for 13 years – and if the system remains in place, whether her father James Spears should remain as his daughter’s conservator.

The Bachelor has a new host, and it’s keeping it all in the family: Jesse Palmer, the star of the show’s fifth season that aired in 2004, was named as longtime host Tuesday. He’s a former NFL quarterback as well as a contributor to Good Morning America and various ABC sports programs.