The Original E-Block with Kirk Montgomery

ET headlines for Oct. 4, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — IATSE members have overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike authorization, the union announced Monday morning.

98% of all votes cast were in favor of a strike, and 90% of all members turned out to vote. But production won’t grind to a halt, at least not yet.

Hamilton is coming back to Grand Rapids! Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Grand Rapids announced Monday that single tickets will go on sale to the public on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. online at BroadwayGrandRapids.com or Ticketmaster.com or by calling Broadway Grand Rapids at 1-616-235-6285 or Ticketmaster at 1-800-982-2787. Tickets will be available for performances Feb. 8 – 20, 2022.

Fans of 80's music will be excited about an announcement this morning in Grand Rapids. New Kids on the Block is bringing its Mix Tape Tour 2022 to the Van Andel Arena.

Local filmmaker Marcel Gamble talks about his new film "Leo" opening up in Theatres this week.

