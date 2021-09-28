The Original E-Block with Kirk Montgomery

ET Headlines for Sept. 28th 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last Night on "Dancing with the Stars".. two firsts.The first case of Covid among the cast and the season's first elimination.

Lori Loughlin is returning to acting. The former When Calls the Heart star will reprise her popular character from the Hallmark Channel series, on a spinoff When Hope Calls, which is coming back for a second season on a new network

Michigan's very own Sam Raimi's cult classic horror movie The Evil Dead is returning to theaters 40 years after it premiered in 1981.

Four time Olympic Gold Gymnast Simone Biles is making news saying " I should have quit" way before the Tokyo Olympics.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.