The Original E-Block with Kirk Montgomery

ET headlines for Monday, Sept. 27.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — R. Kelly remained motionless with his eyes downcast as the guilty verdict in his sex trafficking trial was read in federal court in New York City. A jury of seven men and five women convicted the R&B superstar Monday on a racketeering charge after a trial in which several accusers testified he subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical" was a big winner at last night's Tony Awards. The adaptation of the 2001 movie won for best new musical. Producer Carmen Pavlovic said she shares the award with all the Broadway shows that struggled to survive during the pandemic. In all, “Moulin Rouge” won 10 Tonys last night, two shy of the mark of 12 set by “The Producers.”