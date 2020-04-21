CASE NUMBERS | The state reported 576 new cases and 77 new deaths on April 20, which brings the statewide total to 32,000 cases and 2,468 deaths. This is the fourth day in a row that the daily case count was below 1,000.

KALAMAZOO NURSING HOME | A Kalamazoo nursing home and a homeless shelter are both reporting COVID-19 cases at their facilities. The Medilodge of of Kalamazoo said 17 patients tested positive for COVID-19. They are all being isolated in their rooms within a certain unit of the nursing home. Three employees have also tested positive for the virus. 

ALLEGAN MEAT FACTORY | Sixty employees of JBS Plainwell have tested positive for COVID-19 from March 24 to April 19, according to the county health department. 

SUSPENDING IMMIGRATION | President Donald Trump said Monday night that he will be temporarily suspending immigration into the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

13 ON YOUR SIDE FORECAST | Temperatures recover to the 50s later this week after scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday becoming mostly sunny, breezy and colder.  High 41­° with wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s.  NW winds at 15-20 mph.

Weather for Tuesday
