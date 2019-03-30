GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Sunday is National Prom Day and we are celebrating a day early on the Weekend Morning News.

Stephanie Howard is the owner of Second Dance on 321 Division Ave S. Second Dance specializes in second hand formal gowns sold by consignment. But they also have new gowns for sale.

Stephanie is passionate about making sure every girl feels beautiful and stylish on prom night. That is why she is very intentional about making sure she has on-trend plus size gowns on hand.

She says dresses larger than size 14 can be difficult to find locally and she is on a mission to make sure her store is a go-to for those looking for plus sizes.

Three models joined her Saturday morning to show off some of the styles she currently offers.

