GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the next several weeks, Beauty Beyond Drag is hosting multiple drag events around the area. These events help raise money for local charities as well as awareness and appreciation for the art of drag.

Here are some of the upcoming shows. You can get tickets here.

3/12: Queens of Harmony at Harmony hall

3/23: Queens at Creston (SOLD OUT)

3/30: Wish Upon A Star at Harmony Hall - Benefit for North Kent Connect

4/6 Millennium: Hits from the Early 2000s at Tip Top Deluxe Bar and Grill

4/47: Fiesta Latina! (Featuring Jade Sotomayor from Rupaul's Drag Race Season 1) - A portions of drink sales go to The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan.

5/11: 90s Night (SOLD OUT)

5/17: Summer Kickoff Party- Drag benefit for Urban Roots GR at Atwater Brewery

