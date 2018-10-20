If you need some last minute ideas for your game day gathering, it is okay. Gina Ferwerda has some go to goodies for when you need a quick and easy plan. With the Michigan and Michigan State game happening Saturday, you'll want to be watching, not finishing up in the kitchen.

It all starts with some chicken. If you want to use a rotisserie chicken, shred or dice the meat. If you want some breaded chicken, grab some crispy chicken strips from your local hot deli (or even frozen strips and throw them in the oven.)

Buffalo Chicken & Blue Cheese Slaw Sliders

(Makes 12)

3 cups shredded cooked chicken

1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce

12-ounce package coleslaw mix

1/4 cup diced celery

1/2 cup blue cheese dressing

12-count dinner rolls, cut in half horizontally

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

Directions:

Add shredded chicken to a bowl, then mix in the buffalo wing sauce.

Add coleslaw mix and celery to a bowl, then mix in the blue cheese dressing.

Evenly spread chicken mixture over the bottom buns. Next, add the blue cheese slaw, then sprinkle on blue cheese crumbles. Add the bun tops, then cut into 12 individual sandwiches.

Honey Hot Chicken Sammies

(Makes 8)

1/2 cup honey hot sauce

8 cooked crispy chicken strips

24 dill pickles slices

1/2 cup Heluva Good Dill Pickle Dip

8 Hot Dog Buns, split top

Directions:

Add honey hot sauce to a saucepan and heat over medium heat, until warm.

Dip chicken strips into hot sauce.

Add 3 pickle slices to each hot dog bun, followed by a honey hot chicken strip. Dollop each one with a tablespoon of dill pickle dip.

Optional-

Add some Dill Pickle Slaw to the Honey Hot Chicken Sammies for some extra flavor and crunch. Simply add 1/2 cup Heluva Good Dill Pickle Dip to a 12-ounce package of coleslaw.

Both recipes can be made into lettuce wraps instead of using buns.

© 2018 WZZM