For the second year, the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan is hosting an event in their backyard that will help raise money for the non-profit.

On May 16, from 5 to 8 p.m., you can join local breweries and cideries for a night of food, fun and great drinks. The Red Shoe Brew is at 1323 Cedar Street NE in Grand Rapids.

All proceeds from the event will go to support Ronald McDonald House Western Michigan, which allows families with sick children to stay close to the hospital for free.

Tickets for the Red Shoe Brew are $35 for general admission but you can also donate more money to become a sponsor or get a t-shirt. You can do that on RMHWM's website.

A list of breweries and cideries participating in the event can be found here.

One of those is The People's Cider Company, who are also participating in Cider Week GR. They recently opened up a tasting room at 539 Leonard Street NW, Suite B in Grand Rapids.

