GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Foodies in Grand Rapids love this time of year! Restaurant Week GR (RWGR) will take over Grand Rapids August 8 until August 19.

Over 60 restaurants will create a special menu highlighting fresh, local ingredients for the event. Chef Ryan Wall with Rush Creek Bistro in Grandville joined 13 On Your Side Mornings to talk about their RWGR menu. Chef Ryan is a past recipient of a Restaurant Week GR Scholarship from Secchia Institute for Culinary Education at GRCC.

RWGR not only promotes the Greater Grand Rapids culinary scene but has also provided over $143,000 to students through an endowed scholarship fund at the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. Participating locations donate $1 for every Restaurant Week GR meal sold.

New changes this year include three tiers of options:

Two courses for $15 per person (available lunch and dinner)

Two courses for $25 per person (dinner)

Chef's Choice for over $25 per person (dinner)

Restaurant Week GR diners are encouraged to share their #RWGR meals on Instagram. A few impressive food photographers will be selected to win gift cards from participating restaurants and may be featured in an Experience Grand Rapids blog post.

A list of participating restaurants and menus can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM