GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The way we handle ourselves and our bodies can have a big impact on the people around us. When it comes to those who have dementia, it can really be an important things to consider. Teepa Snow, a leading educator on dementia and how to care for someone with it, has developed a technique for families and caregivers.

It's called the Positive Physical Approach. It allows a person living with dementia to connect at their own speed and not feel frightened. So what are the dos and don'ts of the technique?

Don't: Approach a person with dementia from behind. For a person with dementia this feels unnatural and can be confusing. It can cause someone to feel the need to protect themselves or elicit a flight, flight, or fight reaction.

Do: Walk in and approach from the front. Go slowly at about one second per step, at a visual range.

Don't: Bend down at strange angles or while a person with dementia is in a wheelchair. This can be overwhelming or frightening because it can be difficult for someone with dementia to figure out what is happening.

Do: Position yourself on the side of the person with dementia. Stand at arms length. This is called the "supportive stance".

Here are some other tips for how to interact with a loved one suffering with dementia.

Get down to the person’s level by squatting or kneeling, crouching low. If you are unable to due to ailments or bad knees, get assistance with getting a chair to sit in at the same level as the person with dementia.

Offer your hand. This allows the person with dementia to feel in control but to most likely cooperate and have an interest in participating.

Call the person by name. A great way of doing this is saying “I am Suzie, and you are?” if the individual with dementia is still verbal. If they are not verbal, call the person by name so they feel connected.

You can find out more about Porter Hills on their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM