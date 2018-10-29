As the holiday season approaches, it's important to remember that this time of year can be stressful. For those adding the extra responsibilities of caring for a loved one, it can be even more so. More than 40,000 people are providing unpaid caregiving for a loved one in the United States. When holidays disrupt the normal daily routine, things can get more hectic and become more of a struggle. In some cases, caregivers choose to isolate themselves rather tha take on the extra planning and coordination it takes to visit or host others for the holiday. That said, the end of the year is a great time for others to show how much they appreciate the efforts of caregivers.

The greatest gift a caregiver can get is time. Taking care of someone else takes up a lot of time, and often caregivers don't have time to spend on themselves. Family members can offer to take over the caregiving duties for a few hours, a day, or even a weekend. Or, in order to give a caregiver a moment to rest, family members can arrange for alternate care.

When a caregiver can take a moment to focus on themselves, they can return to their standard caregiving role rested and rejuvenated.

You can find out more about respite care or in-home care options by contacting the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan. Their phone number is (616)456-5664.

