Dementia is never a fun topic to discuss, but there are options and outlets for people dealing with the different aspects of the disease. Dementia Friendly Grand Rapids is part of a national movement that works to create awareness about dementia and helps make the community a better place for those who have it.

The group helps participants in the community learn to interact with people who have dementia so they can live a more comfortable life. DFGR works to make the city a more aware, accessible, and inclusive one. The group focuses their efforts on outreach to businesses, community organizations, and social groups.

In a Dementia Friends session, participants learn practical actions they can take to help someone in the community they may encounter who has dementia. It is something that can happen anywhere, at the grocery store, on the bus, or in a coffee shop.

You can learn more about Dementia Friendly Grand Rapids on their website or by calling (616) 222-7036. You can also email info@dementiafriendlygr.org

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM