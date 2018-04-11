GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Figuring out the healthcare system when you are recovering from an illness or injury can be a daunting task. November is Home Care and Hospice Month, as well as Family Caregivers Month. That means its a good time to look at the things and people that can help you during your recovery.

Home Health Support is something most insurances when you are classified as homebound, and is often something patients get a referral for when being discharged from the hospital. It can include things like rehabilitation therapy, in home nursing and other similar options.

Home rehabilitation therapy means setting up the home to best suit the needs of the recovering individual, and could include physical therapy, speech therapy or occupational therapy. Strengthening your muscles, finding your balance, or working with your body to get back to your healthiest, that is something many people work on at home.

Sometimes therapy isn't enough to get back to normal. In those cases, nursing might become something that makes life easier. Work with your doctor to make sure you have all of the supportive services you need. Make sure you have the right knowledge of medications, the healing process, and all of the specific things needed for your care. If you can't do everything necessary yourself, securing a caregiver in some form is important. There are in home nurse services that can help. A professional can go through your home to determine anything you may need in order to stay at your home rather than a nursing facility.

In conjunction with therapy and nursing, there is also medical social work. Professionals can offer advice for long term planning, and coordinate community resources for you.

You cna find out more about wha services are offered in your area on Porter Hills' website.

