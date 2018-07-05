Arthritis can be used to refer to many different conditions that result in joint pain and inflammation. Because May is Arthritis Awareness Month, it's a good time to learn more about just what it can mean, and how to manage the symptoms.

Osteoarthritis is a condition characterized by the breaking down of the cartilage, or cushion, in a joint, resulting in pain, swelling, and stiffness. It is the most common form of arthritis and affects millions of adults every year. Age, increased body weight, joint injuries, and family history can all increase a person's risk for developing osteoarthritis.

If you have a form of arthritis, there are ways of managing the symptoms to help alleviate some pain and discomfort.

maintaining body weight

using moist heat or cold packs

taking over the counter medications

doing gentle flexibility exercises and strengthening

If arthritis has caused you problems with your physical abilities, physical therapists can help. Physical therapy can help stretch and strengthen your body, easing the symptoms and slowing the progress of arthritis. Therapists can help teach you how to use specialized equipment that will help with everyday tasks, and can suggest ways to modify your environment to make things easier.

The Arthritis Foundation has compiled a list of resources and information about arthritis that could be helpful for you.

Porter Hills can also help you manage your arthritis.

