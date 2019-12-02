GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When you least expect it, accidents happen. If the injury is serious, sometimes it requires weeks to recover.

On 13 ON YOUR SIDE at Noon, we talked to Sarah Seely, the financial Liaison at Porter Hills in Kent County. She walked us through possible scenarios which included 24-hour care in hospital rehabilitation.

Rehabilitation is paid for by health insurance and the benefits vary with the type of plan.

Medicare A coverage

24-hour care in a hospital rehabilitation center. Medicare may pay for rehabilitation in a skilled nursing center when it is followed by a three-day inpatient hospitalization.

Days 1-20: covered 100% Days 21-100: copay of $170.50 (increases yearly)

Medicare A and supplemental insurance coverage (BCBS, AARP, Aetna, Tricare United Health Care)

The supplemental insurance covers all or up to a portion of the Medicare copay for days 21-100 of $170.50. Leaving minimal to zero patient responsibility.

Medicare Advantage Plans coverage (Priority Health, Med Plus Blue, Blue Care Network, Etc)

These have their own set of requirements that are verified prior to admission. Staff at the rehabilitation center will verify all benefits prior to admission, based on the particular plan.

What services are included in the rehabilitation stay?

24 hour Care provided by an Intradisciplinary Team of Registered nurses, PT, OT, SLP, Social work services. All meals, housekeeping and room and board are included in the insurance benefit package.

Information provided by Porter Hills.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.