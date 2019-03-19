GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The one thing most of us dread about growing older is the possibility of having to move into assisted living. There are programs that will allow you to stay at home longer including MI Choice Medicaid Waiver.

MI Choice Medicaid Waiver is a long-term care program available to seniors age 65 and up and individuals who are between the ages of 18 to 64 and certified disabled. Participants must meet financial and medical eligibility in order to receive services. The goal of this program is to provide care and services to an individual who, without ongoing assistance, could reside in a nursing home setting.

One myth many people believe is that “nonskilled services” like personal care or homemaking are only offered on a private pay basis. The MI Choice program helps to meet the needs of someone at home, in a loved one’s home, or some licensed assisted living settings so the individual has more choice in where (s)he resides and how care is received. Services that can be offered through this program include personal care, homemaking, medication management, home-delivered meals, and more. The type of services and frequency that they are provided are based on an individualized assessment. This is a unique program that offers daily assistance so an individual’s basic needs are always being met.

Another myth that people believe is that they are likely not eligible for Medicaid. There are many types of Medicaid programs in Michigan so the financial criteria for each program vary. Medicaid, in general, can be confusing and AAAWM staff can assist participants through this process. Anyone who might be interested in this program is encouraged to call and further conversation will be held to determine if the individual may qualify for this program. Once an individual is in the MI Choice Medicaid Waiver program, he can receive in-home services for as long as needed as long as he continues to qualify and the services are meeting his needs. Without pursuing a program like MI Choice, individuals may find that their alternative is nursing home placement. If the individual would prefer to continue residing at home, MI Choice is a wonderful resource to pursue!

For more information, visit the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan's website or call them at 616-456-5664.

