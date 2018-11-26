GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The holiday season is full of fun and laughter as families and friends get together to celebrate and to enjoy each other's company. However, the holidays can be the time when you notice something a little amiss.

Often, as families spend time together for the first time in a while, they will notice someone may need a bit more help than they used to in accomplishing things around the house. That could be something as simple as someone needing a bit more physical assistance with doing chores at home, or it can be that a loved one isn't taking care of themselves as well as they used to.

Here are some things to look for: forgetfulness, being confused, changes in appearance, difficulty managing medications, or even expressing to someone something is different.

When things change, communication is a big part of determining what the correct next steps are. While it may be difficult, it is important to bring up concerns to a family member. In some situations, a visit to the doctor can solve the problem. Other times, the issue may require more ongoing care and help. In both cases, it is important to know what the person affected by the change wants.

Proactive conversations are helpful in many situations, as the person who may need help can often be resistant to getting it. In order to get the benefit of some extra services, they have to first acknowledge they want them. In other cases, they may simply be unaware that they qualify for services that can help make their lives easier.

One of the topics that should be discussed is what kind of help can be expected from family members, and how often that help can be given. The amount of help provided in this way can have a large impact on other services that may be desired or helpful. Having these conversations will make sure all parties are on the same page when it comes to expectations.

As always, everyone can call the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan to discuss their current and anticipated needs. This is one way they can learn what is available to them, and help navigating what may be a sticky situation. You can call them at 616-456-5664 or email them at aaainfo@aaawm.org.

