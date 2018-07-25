MANVEL, Texas - It's no secret that the #InMyFeelings dance challenge has taken the world by storm.

We’ve seen kids, teachers, parents and celebrities all participate in the movement, but this is the first time we’re seeing a dog bust a move for “Ke-Ke.”

Unstoppable K9’s, a dog training center in Manvel, Texas, posted a video to their Facebook of 7-year-old Supra getting jiggy to Drake’s hit song.

Supra is seen strutting to the beat of the song on two legs as she makes her way to a scooter. From there, she glides away using one leg to push herself.

►Read: Drake breaks streaming record with 'Scorpion', song sparks viral dance challenge

The video was posted on Sunday and has already been shared more than 9,000 times.

Ana Guzman, Supra’s owner, says the Border Collie is very smart and can perform several tricks.

“This scooter trick in particular took us about like 6-7 months and now this girl wants to ride her skateboard or scooter all the time. She loves it,” said Guzman.

Guzman said the trainers at Unstoppable K9’s are certified professional dog trainers and behavior specialist. Not only do they train but they also do boarding and daycare.

They are planning to open a second location soon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 KHOU