Big game, big TV, big party, big commercials. You are all set for the Super Bowl. But what about the snacks? Someone will bring the pizza or the wings, and someone else is bringing the veggie tray. However, there's some other options you can bring to the table, including some delicious dips for those that like to munch rather than eat all at once.

Gina Ferwerda joined us in studio to share some of her faves, one savory and one sweet.

Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Toffee Dip

1/4 cup toffee pieces

1 (8-ounce) package softened cream cheese

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup powdered sugar

¼ cup chocolate milk, chocolate cashew milk or espresso cold brew coffee

¼ cup caramel

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon sea salt

In a large bowl, add all remaining ingredients except the sea salt, and mix together to thoroughly combine. (Note: This can be done by hand or by using an electric mixer on medium speed.) Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. When ready to serve, sprinkle dip with sea salt.

Serve with dark chocolate pretzels or shortbread cookies.

Tip- If you don't want to buy a whole bag of toffee pieces, simply buy a toffee of skor bar and chop it into small pieces.

This dip can be shaped into a ball for any game day party! Place the peanut butter ball in the center of your dish, then add pretzels and cookies around the dip for dipping.

Reuben Dip (Three Options)

1- (8 ounce) package softened cream cheese

1/3 cup thousand island dressing

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup shredded swiss cheese

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup drained sauerkraut

1/2 cup chopped pastrami

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Topping

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Crackers, chips, rye cocktail bread, and/or pumpernickel bread bowl

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Add all dip ingredients to a large bowl and mix together. Then you have three options for how you want to serve it.

First option: Add mixture to a casserole dish, then top with shredded cheddar cheese. Bake for 20 minutes and serve with rye crisps, crackers, and chips.

Second option: Add 1 tablespoon mixture to individual cocktail rye or pumpernickel bread, then sprinkle on some cheddar cheese. Bake for 8-10 minutes.

Third option: Cut the top off of a bread bowl, then hollow it out. (Reserve inside bread and cut up to serve.) Fill cream cheese mixture inside bread bowl, then top with cheddar cheese. Bake for 15-20 minutes.

You can see Gina's blog post about these recipes here.

