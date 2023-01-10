GET SPOOKED | The Haunt is open for the Halloween season in Wyoming

The Haunt has been in business for more than 20 years and it added a brand new spooky story for guests.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WYOMING, Mich. — For more than 20 years The Haunt has been one of West Michigan's premier haunted attractions.

Located in Wyoming, there's a new story this year that will take visitors "down the rabbit hole" into a dark adventure.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's weekend morning team got to experience the nightmare during opening week.

On Oct. 29 there will be a not-so-scary kids haunt with trick or treating, face painting and a costume contest.

Nov. 3 and 4 are 'black out' nights where you try to survive The Haunt with only a glow stick.

Tickets cost $30 online and $35 at the door.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.