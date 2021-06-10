The Mitten Mutt explores Michigan with his best friend

Drew Mason and his rescue dog highlight pet-friendly vacation spots in Michigan.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A Grand Ledge man is exploring the great state of Michigan with his best friend and rescue dog.

Drew Mason is a filmmaker and photographer who enjoys going on adventures with his whole family, including his Instagram-famous dog, Mason.

From sitting by the campfire to exploring new hiking trails and jumping head-first into the great lakes, super dog Mason — also known as "the Mitten Mutt" — makes the perfect companion for his humans.

“We didn't really know what Mason was going to turn into. We were told that he was going to be about 20 to 25 pounds," Drew Mason said. "He was kind of a surprise that he's now between 45 and 50 pounds.”

Drew and his wife Amanda struggled for years with infertility issues. They decided to take a break from trying and adopt a dog.

“From the start, we were taking him on hikes and paddling trips and stuff. And so it’s just, he's, it's all he's ever known really," Mason said.

Mason has become a social media sensation, with his Instagram account having thousands of followers and continuing to gain more every day.

The duo has appeared in magazine publications and is featured often by Pure Michigan.

“It really kind of took off. I mean, I wouldn't say he's like a full-blown influencer but we've made long-lasting friends through the Instagram platform," Mason said.

The Masons finally welcomed a beautiful baby girl at the end of 2019.

Little Lydia absolutely adores her fur brother.

“She calls Mason 'Mae Mae' and all this other stuff. It's just so cute. But you know, mason loves her too, especially because she gives him so much food.”

The pair are growing up together and will be part of more adventures with mom and dad for years to come.

Mason is becoming a devoted dock diver and you may catch him in competitions in the future.

You can follow his journey at @themittenmutt on Instagram.

