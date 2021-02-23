When Alice's parents gave her a camera at age 3, she took to it, and ended up taking thousands of pictures in 2020.

DENVER — For the Calvert family, life in a pandemic means many walks.

"Hundreds, at least," said dad, Alex Calvert.

He and his wife, Jackie, have a 4-year-old and a 14-month-old.

They gifted a camera to their toddler, Alice, on Christmas, not knowing it would become quite handy on all their walks to come.

Alice's parents say she took about 3,000 photos in 2020, giving a perspective of the pandemic that often falls at people's knees.

"She sees it so differently than we do," said Alex.

A couple dozen of those photos are now displayed at the French Press in Denver's Congress Park. The show is called Alice in Covidland.

“I think it’ll be really cool to look back," said Alex. "Even on the pictures that can be a little bit embarrassing at times."

The photos show her family, flowers, and all sorts of things she spotted along her walks.

On a walk on Monday afternoon, Alice said her favorite thing to take pictures of was "the sky."

She also gets drawn in by colors.

"Hey, there's a rainbow flag," she yelled while clicking with her pink digital camera. "Oh, rainbowy."

Not every photo is in focus, or framed perfectly, and her mom says out of the thousands, they had a lot they would not have put on display.

But the imperfection is part of the beauty.

“In this era of everything is polished and everything is curated and looked at and kind of curated before it’s online, she just takes a picture how she sees it and puts down the camera and forgets that she even did it," said Alex.

On Monday afternoon, she felt moved by the rainbow flag, glanced at the photo, and decided a swing was calling her name.