Toys for Tots donations down 70%

A record number of families are expected to register for Toys for Tots this year, and the program needs your help to bring in donations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The economy and inflation is making it hard for families this holiday season. Toys For Tots is seeing an increase in families asking for assistance. Last year they helped a record 12,500 families. This year they've already registered 10,000 families—and we are only a few weeks into the registration.

Unfortunately though, donations are down. Kent County Coordinator for Toys For Tots Jeff DeJonge is concerned.

"Donations are down this year by 70%. Also, we haven't been getting calls of needing the boxes to be emptied like we did last year, there's a strong need in West Michigan. And we need the toys. And if people can give, that'd be awesome," he said.

DeJonge adds that there are several ways people can give.

"They can bring a new, unused toy to one of our drop off sites like local fire departments, the KDL libraries, Planet Fitness, or they can go online onto our website and make an online donation. And all that money stays locally if it's donated to us locally."

One of the reasons Toys For Tots is putting the call out for donations earlier this year is because toy distribution is earlier.

"With the way Christmas is falling, distribution is on Dec. 17, which is almost a whole week early," DeJonge said.

You can donate money to Toys For Tots and all of it stays local to help children in West Michigan.

