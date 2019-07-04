GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Week four of triathlon training is here, and if you're following along on the journey, the excitement of a new routine has waned.

Shanna Grove and Laura Hartman are facing two more months of training, and share their thoughts on how adjusting to the schedule has gone.

RELATED: Training for a Triathlon: Shave seconds off your run and transitions with these tips

Shanna begins:

"ALREADY, three weeks of triathlon training under our belt?! Kidding. It’s felt like WAY more than that. I was extremely motivated to start, but the newness has worn off, and I am really struggling to maintain my determination from week to week. One thing I ran into was having to work around unexpected roadblocks popping up -- like a later night at work, feeling stuffy, the pool being closed, or having surprise company in town. I let that throw off my training because it just was hard to find time. Now, I realize how much of a deliberate effort it takes to MAKE time for training. Not only a deliberate effort, but sacrifice and lifestyle adjustment (goodbye, my night owl nature). That might sound dramatic, but it’s true.

"I signed up kind of on a whim. It was Laura’s idea, and it was something that I’ve always had on my bucket list. So why not, right? But I didn’t entirely account for the amount of dedication and discipline necessary to reach that finish line. Do I regret signing up? Not in the least. I feel more grateful than ever for the resources and support from our coach Kari. I know if I follow her advice and recommendations, I will be more than fine (maybe not even last?). Going forward, I plan to wake up earlier (UGH) and train at the very beginning of my day. That way it’s one less thing to worry about… and feel guilty about… missing. No excuses (subtle reminder to myself)!

"May I just take a moment to reiterate the important “D” words I have used thus far: deliberate, dedication, discipline, damnit (oh, maybe that’s just one I use DURING training… Okay, sorry, I’m only amusing myself now).

"After training for a few weeks now, I’m not improving and building strength as quickly as I hoped -- especially when it comes to swimming. But I am working to be more patient with myself and the process. We didn’t start this training 12 weeks out for nothing, right? The workouts are starting to intensify slightly, with longer exercises and distances. So in my opinion, just being able to complete those elevated sessions is cause for celebration. Also on the bright side, the weather is starting to warm up, and we’re seeing more sunshine. That in and of itself gives me a renewed sense of motivation (well… that, and the fact that swimsuit season is right around the corner – YAY for beachin’). Here’s to making it a quarter of the way through! :)"

Laura's thoughts:

"I was pumped to begin triathlon training a few weeks ago. I feel the most motivated when I have a goal in mind. BUT, the whole plan when out the window for a stretch because I caught a cold.

"The cold wasn't the only wrench in the training plan-- last week was Spring Break and that meant high school pool hours had changed. I had finally gotten a bit of a routine down, knowing which days I'd be hitting the pool, but I suddenly had to change everything based on pool availability.

"Between the cold and scheduling, all the joy and strength I had regarding this journey had been zapped away. I feared getting too far behind in training, feared my schedule would conflict too much with local pool availability, and especially feared my enthusiasm for training would not come back.

"Fortunately, many problems can be solved during a conversation with friends. I met up with a friend for the first time in years and found out he's tackling a half Ironman this year. We chatted about swimming woes and training regimens, recovering from illness and our excitement for race day. He also told me the story of his first triathlon, in which he did not know how to swim and neglected to train beforehand. If anything will make me feel better, it's hearing someone else's horror story and knowing it won't be that bad for me.

"Thank you, Nat, for helping me realize a couple setbacks are not the end of a successful triathlon.

"I'm not opposed to early morning workouts, but with a job in news (especially mornings), you learn to treasure your sleep and try to get as much as you can. So, the 5:30AM open lap swims were never in my training schedule...until now.

"I actually enjoyed the early morning swim -- I felt great the rest of the day knowing my workout was already complete. The 5AM alarm may go off a few more times in my training future (I NEVER thought I'd say that!).

"There are still small fears going forward from here, like 'will I ever swim 100 meters without feeling winded' but I'm going to trust in the training process Kari Stuart has designed for me. The next nine weeks won't be perfect, but I'll keep doing my best to get to the finish line. XOXO, Laura"

RELATED: Training for a Triathlon: Shanna and Laura learn training is not as easy as riding a bike

RELATED: Training for a Triathlon: Laura and Shanna chat about swimming

RELATED: Let the triathlon training begin: Thoughts from Laura and Shanna

NEWS STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.