GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MISSING KENTWOOD MAN | Police are searching for 22-year-old Jacob Toth, who was last seen on Saturday in Kentwood. He was on foot with no coat, money or phone.

STELLA ROYCE DIES | Stella Royce, a Grand Rapids business owner and local philanthropist, died at the age of 92 on Nov. 16. Stella Royce and her husband were supporters of many Grand Rapids institutions, arts programs and colleges.

WHITMER IN ISRAEL | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is heading to Israel this week for her first international trip as governor. There, she will meet with government, business and non-profit leaders to build relationships that will help Michigan compete for high tech jobs.

HONG KONG PROTESTS | Hong Kong police using tear gas and batons fought off protesters Monday as they tried to break through a police cordon that is trapping hundreds of them on a university campus. Protesters advanced on the police from outside the line, while others emerged from the campus with their trademark umbrellas. It wasn't clear if any if those inside the university escaped.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to lash out at a State Department aide to Vice President Mike Pence who is set to testify publicly this week in the House Impeachment inquiry, labeling her as "Never Trumper."

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and cool with isolated drizzle or flurries possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.





