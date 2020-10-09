Hudsonville Lanes brings bowling back to Michigan's Salad Bowl

Four generations of Boomsmas help bring the bowling alley to life on it's re-opening day.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — It was 11:15 a.m. when the first ball started rolling down an alley at Hudsonville Lanes Wednesday — or, re-opening day.

After six months of empty parking lots and cash registers, the bowling alley and its surrounding community members hit the lanes even before opening time.

Everyone came in with a new understanding that their experience was going to be different.



"We know that there is not a normalcy to it. There's a lot of restrictions that weren't in place before this all happened. I mean, we have plexiglass up under the counter," Co-Owner Doug Boomsma said. "Never did I think we would see the day where a piece of plexiglass separated us from having conversations with our customers."

The first customers were family, as four generations of Boomsmas came to help celebrate the big day.

"Our kids and our grand kids love to be here," said Boomsma's wife. "Our oldest daughters learned to ride their bikes and take their first steps in this place, but our community family has always rallied behind us and that's such a big part of the blessing. Not only do we get to serve them, they get to serve us, too. They get to fill our tanks with all kinds of information, love and support and we are beyond grateful."

The bowling alley is open for regular bowling. League play will start officially next week, but regular bowling will still continue throughout.



From shoe sanitation, to hand washing breaks, customers say they are willing to comply if it means they can play.

The alley has an order to only be at 25% capacity at any given time. The alley can hold up to 600 people, so that means that they cannot exceed over 150 people in the establishment at any time.

The owner has provided hand sanitizer throughout the facility and encourages continual hand washing while touching the balls. The Bowling Alley will of course still be closed to the public when teams are competing and when League play begins, the owner said spacing requirements will be put in place for the teams.

The front door also nicely reminds everyone not to come in without a mask.

With Hudsonville Lanes re-opening, it may also help out a neighboring business posted as a caterer on their site.

Meet John Broene Below:

Johnny B's BBQ Food Truck sits in the parking lot of Hudsonville Lanes.

