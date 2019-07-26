What’s better than getting your package in the mail?

How about a cake that looks like one!

North Carolina photographer Emily McGuire was surprised with just that!

Her husband got her a cake that many would mistake for an actual Amazon delivery.

McGuire posted images of the cake of Facebook with the caption, “When you order a lot from Amazon...you get an Amazon box cake.”

According to USA Today, this isn’t the first time the couple got creative with cakes.

Just over a year ago, McGuire said she bought her husband, Mac, a cake designed like a can of Copenhagen dipping tobacco.

When asked how much the Amazon cake cost, Mac said it cost around $50.

The cake was purchased from Sweet Dreams Bakery.

