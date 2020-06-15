'I can't stomach that right now' | Rayshard Brooks wife's emotional interview

The family's attorney said that he believes people have lost site on what justice is in this country.

ATLANTA — In an emotional interview on TODAY, Rayshard Brooks' wife, Tomika Miller, said she wants the officer's involved in her husband's death to go to jail.

On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., Atlanta police said they were called to a Wendy's off University Avenue to reports of a man sleeping in his car in the drive-thru line.

The interaction between the responding officers and the subject, now identified as Rayshard Brooks, was a cordial one. Then, things escalated.

Brooks failed a field sobriety test, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. When officers tried to take him into custody, a struggle ensued. During the altercation, officials said Brooks grabbed an officer's Taser and began to run away. Moments later, shots were fired.

Miller told TODAY that she can't bring herself to watch the video.

"I'm already in enough pain right now, so to see anything of my husband being shot down or -- I couldn't see that. I can't stomach that right now," Miller said.

On Sunday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death was two gunshot wounds to the back that caused organ injuries and blood loss. The manner of death has been confirmed to be homicide - or the death of one person caused by another.

Miller said she will now have to explain to their children what death is.

The family's attorney told NBC News the officer was not justified in pulling the trigger.

"He took a taser which is not a lethal weapon. You weren't justified in using lethal force. He was just running away with it. Even if he pointed it back it's not a lethal weapon. Your life has to be in imminent danger," L. Chris Stewart, the family's attorney told NBC News.

Stewart told TODAY's Hoda Kotb that he believes we (the nation) have no idea what justice is anymore.

“We have no idea what justice is anymore … because the community is so separated from policing.” He says the use of deadly force was unjustified, “They could have easily waited and caught him later… it was just unnecessary.”

Stewart said Brooks asked to walk home. Kotb asked Stewart his thoughts on officers receiving more training.

"It's more mentality. You can have all of the training in the world, but if you aren't mentally ... understanding the community that you're policing ... then all of the training in the world won't work," Stewart told Kotb.