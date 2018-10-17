ALTO, Mich. -- This weekend, come celebrate Halloween before dark at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park. The park is hosting "Park Before Dark" on Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21 as the end-of-the-season celebration.

From noon to 6 p.m. families can trick-or-treat at vendors within the park. There will also be games, free popcorn, and a free trick-or-treat bag. Kids are invited to come decked out in their Halloween costumes.

Can you believe our last event and last open days of the year are this weekend already?! Join us this Saturday and... Posted by Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park on Monday, October 15, 2018

Admission is $10 for adults and kids, and families with memberships can enter for half off. Safari rides are included with admission.

